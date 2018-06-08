Home » Industry News » Technology

Louisville sustainable tech company raises more than $400,000 in capital

By Jensen Werley — 

LOUISVILLE — PrintReleaf, a Louisville company that makes a patented software platform allowing businesses to offset their paper consumption through certified reforestation, has raised more than $400,000.

The company has raised $335,000 and $135,000, according to two Form Ds filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 5. The company is offering debt and options to acquire other securities. The dates of first sale start in September of 2011 and September of 2012. PrintReleaf did not return a request for more information.

PrintReleaf has made a platform that automates global reforestation, according to its website. The software collects a business’s paper consumption data from third-party paper monitoring systems, analyzes the customer’s carbon footprint and then helps that customer reforest.

 


 



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>