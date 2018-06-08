Louisville sustainable tech company raises more than $400,000 in capital

LOUISVILLE — PrintReleaf, a Louisville company that makes a patented software platform allowing businesses to offset their paper consumption through certified reforestation, has raised more than $400,000.

The company has raised $335,000 and $135,000, according to two Form Ds filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 5. The company is offering debt and options to acquire other securities. The dates of first sale start in September of 2011 and September of 2012. PrintReleaf did not return a request for more information.

Sponsored Content

Top Five Tools for Success as a Fast-Growing Company

During May and June we celebrate the fastest growing private companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley with BizWest Media’s Mercury 100 Awards. Companies that may be looking for a spot on this coveted list may benefit from asking themselves a few questions while striving for or managing substantial growth within their business. Read More

PrintReleaf has made a platform that automates global reforestation, according to its website. The software collects a business’s paper consumption data from third-party paper monitoring systems, analyzes the customer’s carbon footprint and then helps that customer reforest.