Fraser replaces Pillsbury as head of CANarchy

LONGMONT — Matt Fraser, chief operating officer for the CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective, the holding company for Oskar Blues’ and Fireman Capital Partners’ consortium of beer companies, has been promoted to president but will retain his role as chief operating officer.

The promotion follows the departure of David Pillsbury, who had taken the job of president and chief executive in late 2017 after spending 11 years as president of the PGA Tour. CANarchy spokesman Chad Melis told industry website Brewhound that Pillsbury has been offered his “dream job” in the professional golfing industry and decided to follow his passion back into that field.

CANarchy, previously named Oskar Blues Holdings, is a platform for its family of craft brewers including Oskar Blues Brewery, Perrin Brewing, Cigar City Brewing, Squatters Craft Beer and Wasatch Brewery.

Fraser joined what is now CANarchy in July 2015 as chief financial officer after eight years with the middle-market investment advisory group of Lazard Freres.

“Matt’s been an integral part of the forward momentum and progress that has been made over the last year, especially the last few months,” said Dale Katechis, founder of Oskar Blues and a Boulder County Business Hall of Fame inductee, in a media release. “This positive momentum will continue with Matt at the helm, together with support from our CANarchy leadership,” including vice president for sales Chris Russell and chief marketing officer Patrick Daugherty, “as well as our individual brewery leaders.”

Added Fraser, “CANarchy has delivered on the promise of a new path for the craft beer industry by launching the CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective. We’ve increased our operational efficiency to scale our business and help brewing partners grow while maintaining control of their brand.”