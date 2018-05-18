Former Sears distribution center in Denver fetches $33M

DENVER — A former Sears distribution center in Denver has sold to a Glendale-based company.
BusinessDen reports that Forum Real Estate Group acquired the 330,000-square-foot building at 701 Osage St., near Sixth Avenue and Interstate 25, for $33.35 million, or $101 per square foot.
The building has been rebranded the Denver Urban Business Center and is currently fully leased to multiple tenants. Sears sold the property in 2014 for $16.25 million, according to BusinessDen.
