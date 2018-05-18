Fastest growing companies revealed at Mercury event

FORT COLLINS — Hensel Phelps, the Greeley-based contractor, posted the largest one-year revenue growth among Northern Colorado’s fastest growing companies identified at the annual Mercury 100 event Thursday night. The contractor booked $36,579,000 in additional revenue in one year.

Brinkman Construction of Fort Collins posted the highest two-year revenue growth with $90 million of additional revenue over the two-year span.

And Bridgewater Homes of Loveland had the largest percentage revenue growth among large companies — 1,065 percent — over two years.

Mercury 100, an annual program that recognizes the fastest growing companies in Larimer and Weld counties over a two-year period. Top performers were revealed at the annual awards ceremony at the Lincoln Center in Fort Collins.

The full list of 100 winners in order of percentage growth over two years can be found here.

The top five finishers in each flight were:

Flight 1 — $22 million or more in revenue

Bridgewater Homes with 1,065 percent growth McCauley Constructors Inc. Brinkman Construction Madwire/Marketing 360 Phase 2 Co.

Flight 2 — $5.9 million to $22 million in revenue

Heath Steel LLC with 91 percent growth Bentley Welding Inc. Northern Colorado Traffic Control Hayden Outdoors LLC Green Ride Colorado Inc.

Flight 3 — $3 million to $5.9 million in revenue

eduPresent LLC dba YouSeeU with 457 percent growth Snelling Staffing Services Windermere Real Estate CorKat Data Solutions Otis, Bedingfield & Peters LLC

Flight 4 — $890,000 to $3 million in revenue

Huebner Integrated Marketing with 467 percent growth Total Facility Care MenuTrinfo LLC Petersen’s Flooring & Design Horse & Dragon Brewing Co.

Flight 5 — Up to $890,000 in revenue

Happy Tails Dog Ranch with 107 percent growth My Big Day Events Sound Investments AgTown Technologies Blueline Electric LLC

Fastest growing companies in the Boulder Valley will be announced at a separate Mercury 100 event on June 13 at the Omni Interlocken Hotel in Broomfield.