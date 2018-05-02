Each month, BizWest selects a regional business leader and poses questions to that individual. This month, Doug Erion of Loveland, who at one time ran a telephone directory publishing company that printed most of the phone books in the western United States, has embarked in a new career very much in the news these days. He’s developing desk chair, a co-working space in downtown Loveland at 4th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

BizWest: desk chair is the first co-working space in Loveland. What caused you to consider such as project at this time?

Doug Erion: Actually, desk chair is unique in Northern Colorado. Coworking as a business model speaks to the dramatic changes everyone’s work has taken during the last eight to 10 years: cost, connectivity, community and collaboration have become critical to business success. More than a shared workspace, desk chair offers a professional atmosphere, high end finishes and creative amenities to be the complete worry free workspace from start-ups to well established businesses.

BizWest: You decided to rehabilitate an existing building instead of building something new. Please explain why you chose to do so?

Erion: This building, with its great classic architecture, was the business hub of Loveland for more than 40 years. It will be again. That said, desk chair uniquely renovated this iconic building to modern secure standards with fiber optic wi-fi, light and bright conference rooms, fitness center, farm to table grab and go café, museum quality art collection and a roof-top event space. More than that, desk chair is situated on the most visible corner in Loveland’s Central Business District. Close to parking, restaurants, craft breweries, city of Loveland, library, museum and the new mega Foundry mixed-use project.

BizWest: We understand you have what might be called “maker spaces” on the lower level. What do you anticipate will happen there?

Erion: Our groundworks model speaks to Loveland’s history of innovation and technology manufacturing. This is a twist on the typical coworking space in that desk chair wants to welcome makers, prototypers and small clean manufacturing into a collaborative community of other fresh thinking business people.

BizWest: Your background has been in publishing and art. How does this project fit with what you’ve done in the past?

Erion: Artworks is an artist’s studio coworking community in Loveland’s downtown we began a little over five years ago. Artworks is successful. The community and collaborative work that goes on in Artworks boosts careers, sets high standards and builds a network that would not happen in another environment. Our goal for desk chair is to grow on this success in a business environment and join the coworking movement as what constitutes an “office” redefines how and where we work.

BizWest: Your project is in downtown Loveland. Please share what you hope to see downtown in the coming 12 to 18 months.

Erion: Downtown Loveland is a swarm of construction projects from craft breweries and new eating and entertainment venues to the three-block Foundry Project. This is a good time to be in downtown Loveland. We think development will help boost the business community, and are hoping desk chair can be central to helping move downtown forward by giving professionals a perfect location to be productive.

BizWest: What advice could you offer to others looking to develop projects in the downtown area?

Erion: I would advise looking to the future, what can be, what will be and how you could play a part. I think it helps to be a risk taker and someone with an authentic desire to make a difference and enrich people’s lives. Oh, and it probably helps not to be too practical or have a need for instant gratification.