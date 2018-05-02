FirstBank reports strong year-over-year first-quarter results

LAKEWOOD — FirstBank, Colorado’s second-largest bank with branches throughout the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, on Wednesday reported year-over-year increases in assets, deposits, net loan balances and net income for its first quarter that ended March 31.

Compared with the first quarter of 2017, the Lakewood-based bank’s total assets increased by 4.4 percent to $18.09 billion, deposits increased by 3.8 percent to $16.27 billion, net loan balances grew by 5.9 percent to $10.23 billion and net income grew by 32.4 percent to $64.3 million.

During the quarter, FirstBank was named the primary lending partner in the construction of the Mission Ballroom by AEG Presents, a 60,000-square-foot music venue and amphitheater that will be the heart of the 14-acre North Wynkoop development in Denver’s River North Art District.

FirstBank operates more than 115 locations in Colorado, Arizona and California. It has branches in Boulder, Brighton, Broomfield, Erie, Firestone, Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont, Louisville, Loveland and Windsor.