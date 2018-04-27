Boulder-based MAPRagency to open office in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Boulder’s oldest and largest technology and business-to-business public relations and marketing firm is opening an office in Fort Collins.

MAPRagency said the new office will help the agency better serve its Northern Colorado clients. The company also has an office in Denver. MAPR was founded in 1991 as a technology public relations firm.

The company will host an open house reception at its new office space, located inside The Articulate, 324 Jefferson St., at 3 p.m. May 7. It will offer an hour-long workshop as part of the open house. The workshop is titled “Four Steps to Obtaining Media Coverage For Your Startup.”

“Fort Collins is ripe with fantastic, creative entrepreneurs who are leading the way for innovation in Northern Colorado,” said Doyle Albee, MAPRagency president and CEO, in a prepared statement. “We have been warmly welcomed to the community, and we look forward to continuing to contribute and grow with other businesses here.”

MAPR has been working with several companies in the region, as well as participating in events like Fort Collins Startup Week, PitchNo.Co and New Tech Fort Collins meetups since 2017. The agency’s current roster of clients in Northern Colorado includes LaunchNo.CO, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing and supporting entrepreneurship and small businesses in Northern Colorado.

“During Fort Collins Startup Week, MAPR helped us make our PitchNo.CO event a success,” said Jana Sanchez, executive director of LaunchNo.CO. “We wouldn’t have been able to recruit as many talented new companies to participate nor would the event have received the media attention it did without MAPR’s contributions.”

According to a 2015 study by NerdWallet, Fort Collins ranked sixth on the list of America’s Most Innovative Tech Hubs. Based off of the number of patents per 1,000 residents, financial support for innovation and proximity of cluster startups, the city’s propinquity to Colorado State University allowed Fort Collins to rank in the top 10. Fort Collins was also ranked fourth by Bloomberg’s Brain Concentration Index.