Construction begins on Union Pointe in Longmont

LONGMONT — Construction has started on a 256-unit, eight-building apartment complex in northeast Longmont.

Union Pointe, at the intersection of 17th Avenue and County Line Road, is a partnership between Fort Collins-based Brinkman, Jensen LaPlante Development in Fort Collins and Keystone Real Estate. The project’s design and construction team includes Kephart Architects in Denver, Permontes Group in Longmont and Shaw Construction in Denver.

Union Pointe will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts at market rates.

The complex will include a resort-style pool and spa with cabanas, outdoor lounge, grills and fire pits, dog run and dog-wash station, children’s play area, and a bike and ski repair room.

The clubhouse will feature a full kitchen for entertaining, a 24-7 fitness facility, a yoga/Pilates/cycling studio, game room, coworking lounge with laptop bar, and private work stations for residents.

Other community amenities include car-charging stations, outdoor fitness stations, and a mail kiosk with a package-management system.

Apartment amenities will include private balconies, double kitchen sinks, tiled shower surrounds, quartz countertops and full-size washer/dryer.

Jay Hardy, president of Brinkman, said in a prepared statement, “Union Pointe is tailored to enhance the existing fabric of the surrounding community. It will provide residents with a much-needed rental-housing option that will be just one component within many lending to the attractiveness of the area.”

The first apartments are scheduled to be delivered in the summer of 2019.