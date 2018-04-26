PRPA’s 150-megwatt wind project will be tracked on website

FORT COLLINS — People interested in Platte River Power Authority’s efforts to build renewable power sources will now be able to track developments of the Roundhouse Renewable Energy Project through a new website.

Enyo Renewable Energy has launched the website, roundhouse-renewable.com, to support the PRPA’s project.

PRPA, a wholesale electric utility owned by Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont and Loveland, has committed to adding renewable power to its portfolio. The 150-megawatt Roundhouse project, located mostly in Wyoming, will nearly triple the current wind power capacity of PRPA.

Roundhouse Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Enyo Renewable Energy, launched the website on Earth Day. On the website, visitors will find information about the wind project and its progress through the regulatory and construction phases, as well as engage with project developers. Roundhouse developers will aggregate the questions and provide answers on a page of the website.

“We are excited to provide up-to-date information concerning this pivotal project,” said Christine Mikell, CEO of Enyo Renewable Energy, in a prepared statement. “We are proud to partner with Platte River’s owner communities to achieve their renewable energy goals.”

Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of PRPA, gave a nod to the owner communities when he said, “As an energy leader in Northern Colorado, we are pleased to continue to diversify our portfolio and provide more carbon-free energy while maintaining our financial sustainability and system reliability.” Frisbie said a link to the website will also be available on the Platte River website.

The Roundhouse project grew out of the utility’s Integrated Resource Plan, which called for 50 megawatts of new wind power. When proposals came in favorable, Platte River signed a power purchase agreement for the 150-megawatt project. The wind farm will contain about 75 turbines that will provide up to 150 megawatts of wind power capacity. Planners estimate the project will generate enough electricity each year to power nearly half of all the homes in Platte River’s owner communities. Construction is slated to begin in 2019 and the wind farm will begin producing power in 2020.