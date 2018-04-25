Weld County adopts app to renew vehicle tags online

GREELEY — Residents of Weld County can renew their vehicle tags without a visit to the Department of Motor Vehicles office if they download and use the mobile app, Gov2Go.

Weld County’s clerk and recorder, Carly Koppes, said after users download Gov2Go and create profiles, they’ll receive reminders when their vehicle tags are due and will have the ability to complete the transaction online.

Users can show their stored electronic receipts, if needed, until their vehicle tags arrive in the mail.

Weld County is making to app available through a partnership with Colorado Interactive and the Statewide Internet Portal Authority.

Gov2Go also can be used to stay on top of election and voter information,

government holidays, receive Amber Alerts and purchase digital passes for select federal parks.

The app can be downloaded at https://getgov2go.com/.