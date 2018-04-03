Tech consortium to recruit talent from Silicon Valley

A consortium of Colorado tech companies has banded with city and state economic-development organizations to launch the Colorado Technology Recruiting Coalition to promote the state to tech hubs and recruit tech talent.

The consortium is first targeting Silicon Valley and the San Francisco Bay Area through the “Pivot to Colorado” campaign, which showcases the state’s tech ecosystem and opportunities engineers and developers have here. The campaign will feature stories of tech transplants who “pivoted” and relocated to Colorado. Members of the coalition will highlight career opportunities and local company successes. The goal is to hire multiple high-quality candidates through the program at the charter companies.

“Colorado is home to nearly 11,000 technology companies, and a new company is formed in the state every 72 hours,” Stephanie Copeland, executive director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, said in a prepared statement. “Colorado has the nation’s second-most educated labor pool and third-greatest concentration of tech talent in the country, and this campaign highlights our vibrant ecosystem and the incredible opportunities for innovators from around the country to make their mark here in Colorado’s thriving tech sector.”

Charter members of the coalition include Workday, SendGrid, Ibotta, HomeAdvisor and Gusto, among others. Most of the companies are based in Denver. SendGrid was started in Boulder before relocating to Denver, and WorkDay has offices in Boulder and Denver, as well as out-of-state locations. The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, Colorado Technology Association and the Downtown Denver Partnership are also members.

As the coalition grows, it plans to target markets in addition to Silicon Valley. The overarching goal is to elevate the state’s brand as one of the nation’s fastest-growing tech hubs.