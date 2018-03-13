Denver-based Northstar Commercial expanding

DENVER – Real estate investment firm Northstar Commercial Partners has doubled its space in downtown Denver as its plans to add employees and double the size of its portfolio in the next 12 months.

Business Den reports that the Denver-based firm, led by chairman and chief executive Brian Watson, has moved into 12,500 square feet on the 35th floor at 1999 Broadway. It had been occupying about 6,000 square feet on the seventh floor of the building.

The company currently has 40 employees and expects to add 20 more within the next year. It has about 50 assets in 17 states.

Northstar and a partner also recently purchased Offices at the Art, a three-story glass building at 1221 N. Broadway, for $17 million.

Watson, who founded Northstar in 2000, said the company’s new office is “the first time that we’ve designed the space for our needs,” rather than making do with available space.