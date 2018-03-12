BizWest names 2018 Women of Distinction

LOVELAND — Eleven women who live and work in Larimer and Weld counties will be honored for their achievements in business, philanthropic and government organizations at BizWest’s 2018 Northern Colorado Women of Distinction awards in April.

This year’s honorees are:

Banking and Finance: Tracy Axton, FMS Bank.

Business and Business Services: Heidi Hostteter, H2 Manufacturing Solutions.

Health care: Dr. Leslie Clark-Brooks, Sunrise Community Health.

Education: Christine Chin, Colorado State University, College of Business.

Exceptional Volunteer: Maya Jairam, KRFC.

Government, Energy and Utilities: Julie Cozad, Weld County.

Leading Lady: Susan Jessup, Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch.

Nonprofit – Creative Services: Michelle Kempema, Greeley Model Railroad Museum.

Nonprofit – Human Services: Lisa Taylor, Immigrant and Refugee Center of Northern Colorado

Real Estate, Construction and Development: Nanci Garnand, Re/Max Eagle Rock

Outstanding Mentor: Tiffany Williamson, Safebuilt LLC.

The event will be from 7 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 18, at the Embassy Suites, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway, Loveland.

Early bird tickets purchased online through March 31 cost $40. Tickets purchased online April 1-13 are $50, and tickets at the door will cost $60. To register and buy tickets, click here.