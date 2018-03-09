Clovis receives patent approval for high-dose drug

BOULDER — Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a patent application for its drug, rucaparib.

The application is for high-dose formulations of rucaparib. The patent is expected to be issued shortly and would protect all commercial dosing strengths (200, 250 and 300 mg).

Upon issuance, the high-dosage strength patent will expire in 2035.

“Our development team has done a tremendous job developing high dosage strength tablets to help ensure that patients eligible for rucaparib are able to adhere to their daily dose in a straightforward manner,” Patrick J. Mahaffy, president and CEO of Clovis Oncology, said in a prepared statement. “The Notice of Allowance recognizes that work and we expect will soon result in issuance of a patent that will not expire until 2035, complementing our already issued camsylate salt patents that expire in 2031. This is relevant not only to our current indication in ovarian cancer, but also to multiple tumor types based on our ongoing and substantial clinical development programs.”