Federal case: Russian hackers steal credit card numbers in state

By BizWest Staff 

DENVER — Colorado residents and those from about 15 other states have lost credit card numbers to Russian hackers, according to an action filed in federal court in Denver.

The Denver Post reported that the credit card numbers were sold on the dark web for more than $3.6 million. The Russians used Western Union and MoneyGram to receive the payments for the stolen credit card numbers.

The court action was filed by federal officials in Denver U.S. District Court. Homeland Security uncovered the scheme, according to the report.

 



 

