Twin Peaks Helium raises $150,000 in equity-offering

BOULDER — Twin Peaks Helium LP has raised $150,000 in capital.

The company is seeking $2 million in total, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 13. The company is offering up equity to raise the capital. Twin Peaks is registered as an oil and gas company.

Summit Source Funding LLC is listed as a related entity on the filing.

A request for more information about Twin Peaks Helium was not returned.