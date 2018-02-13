Tech accelerator Boomtown raises $850,000

BOULDER — Boomtown, a Boulder-based tech accelerator, has raised $850,000 in capital.

The accelerator raised the funds by offering equity and pooled investment fund interests, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 12.

“We continue to work with investors to invest in our early-stage companies and teams who come through,” Toby Krout, executive director of Boomtown, told BizWest. “This is a continuation of that.”

Boomtown has been growing in the last year, adding several new programs and opening an accelerator program in Atlanta.