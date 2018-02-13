Black Bear Energy raises $1.8M in equity offering

BOULDER — Black Bear Energy Inc. has raised $1.8 million in capital.

The Boulder-based energy company raised the funds by offering equity, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 9.

The company did not return a request for more information.

Black Bear Energy is a renewable-energy development company that serves the real estate industry, according to its website. Its goal is to help property owners and users deploy renewable and clean-tech projects and to help them be more in control of how they purchase their electricity.