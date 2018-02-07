Zayo adding new long-haul fiber network along West Coast

BOULDER — Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) has plans for a new long-haul dark fiber network between Reno, Nev. and Umatilla, Ore.

The expansion to the network will add more than 600 route miles along the U.S. It also adds to the Portland and Umatilla route announced a year ago. The route will be fully underground.

The new route will be anchored by a webscale customer and is already getting high demand from others. The expansion will create a diverse route along the West Coast. And Reno is becoming a strong data center hub, based on its proximity to Silicon Valley and its affordable real estate.

“The new route completes a piece of the puzzle that the western U.S. needs to connect the dots between content companies’ core data center locations in a way no other carriers can provide,” Jack Waters, CTO and president of Fiber Solutions at Zayo, said in a prepared statement. “As more companies add data centers in Oregon and Nevada, Zayo is well positioned to provide them with high-capacity fiber infrastructure.”