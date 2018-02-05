No Home Owner Responsibilities, Take Charge of your Life!

Life’s weekly maintenance responsibilities are demanding; you have been mowing, shoveling snow, completing household repairs, and maintaining exterior upkeep on your home for as long as you can remember. This is your opportunity to eliminate home owner responsibilities, take charge of your life and start living!

How do you get rid of your home owner responsibilities? By leasing a Patio Home located on the campuses of Columbine Health Systems in Windsor or Fort Collins. Columbine is locally owned and operated and has been since 1971. We are dedicated to enhancing senior care and enriching the lives of active adults in our community.

Beautiful, unique, mid-century modern design homes are move-in ready and located on our Windsor Campus at 14th and Main Street, Westwood Patio Homes. The neighborhood friendly community has 34-units with 5 different models. Each model has a spacious open floor plan with many large windows to amplify the natural light.

The best feature is the walkability and proximity to grocery stores, physician offices, pharmacies, and our Columbine Medical Equipment store.

The Columbine Patio Homes are cozy, natural, craftsman design homes. They are currently under construction on our Fort Collins Campus at Worthington Circle and Torino Circle. We are excited to announce the entire project will be complete December 2018. This community has 5 different model options and we are pre-leasing these 34-units today!

The annual lease for our patio homes includes; all appliances, window coverings, water, trash, snow removal, lawn care, and maintenance of the patio home itself. Also, being under the umbrella of Columbine provides ease of access to our medical and non-medical home care services.

With so many options you are sure to find your next dream home. For more information visit our website at columbinehealth.com or call

970-460-5000.