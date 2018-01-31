Five finalists named for Monfort Entrepreneurial Challenge

GREELEY — The field for the ninth annual Monfort College of Business Entrepreneurial Challenge has been narrowed to five finalists.

Give and Go in Boulder, ParkIt LLC in Fort Collins, Boogaloo Beds in Denver, Brainitz LLC in Colorado Springs and Snow Shed Wax Co. in Carbondale will vie for a portion of $50,000 in prize money on March 27 at the University of Northern Colorado’s University Center in Greeley.

All five companies will present their business plans to a panel of judges.

The competition was open to Colorado-based, startup ventures or businesses that have begun business development, market research and product development.

“Our judges were incredibly impressed with the semifinalists this year. The five finalists have all presented business models that could ultimately change the face of their respective industry, or serve a niche that is not yet being met,” said Paul Bobrowski, dean of the Monfort College of Business.

The first-place winner will receive $25,000, second place $13,000, third place $7,000, and fourth and fifth places will receive $2,500 each. In addition to the prize money, winners will receive business incubator services from UNC BizHub, the business incubator at UNC.

About the finalists:

Boogaloo Beds boogaloobeds.com

Boogaloo Beds designs products that improve sleep, safety and sensory environments for people with special needs.

Brainitz LLC www.brainitz.com

Brainitz is a web-based tool that allows teachers to take recorded lessons and embed questions throughout the video to ensure understanding. Unlike traditional videos, Brainitz checks for understanding throughout the video and reteaches the student as needed.

Give and Go www.giveandgofilm.com

Give and Go is a tool that helps sports coaches through automated video editing. The software addresses not only sports analytics, coaching and performance, but how fans view the game.

ParkIt LLC www.parkit.market)

ParkIt is an online platform that connects university students and staff to nearby homes and businesses with empty parking spaces and driveways.

Snow Shed Wax Co. www.snowshedwax.com

Snow Shed Wax Co. makes a water-based, anti-stick spray that is used to reduce snow and ice buildup on topsheets, climbing skins and bindings. Snow Shed is biodegradable and is considered nonhazardous to the environment, according to OSHA’s Hazard Communication Standard.