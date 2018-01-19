Level Office purchases three-story building in downtown Boulder

BOULDER — Chicago-based coworking space firm Level Office has purchased the three-story building at 1495 Canyon Blvd. in downtown Boulder, where it will lease space for private offices and coworking memberships.

Level Office acquired the building from U.S. Bank National Association, which purchased the building in 2002 for $5.6 million. The price paid by Level Office was not disclosed in a press statement about the deal that closed Jan. 18, and the deed had not been posted in public records as of Jan. 19.

U.S. Bank will continue to lease space in the building for its downtown branch, according to Level Office’s statement.

“Boulder’s small-business growth is impressive, and we are excited to offer local business owners professional, flexible and budget-friendly workspace in a fantastic location,” said Bill Bennett, founder of Level Office.

Coworking memberships cost $99 a month, and private-office leases start at $575 a month. Access to direct fiber Internet, all utilities, communal lounge areas with amenities such as an espresso bar, local beer on tap and community events are included in rent.

Built in 1975, the 22,533-square-foot building has three floors of offices and an adjacent parking lot.

Boulder is Level Office’s second location in Colorado. The company purchased 1630 Welton St. in Denver in June 2017. The company also has locations in downtown Alexandria, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Richmond, San Diego and Seattle.