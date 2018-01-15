Boulder private-equity firm to acquire pallet-recycling business for $115M

SYDNEY, Australia — Grey Mountain Partners, a Boulder-based private-equity firm, has agreed to purchase a pallet-recycling business for an enterprise value of $115 million.
Grey Mountain will acquire CHEP Recycled, a unit of Sydney-based Brambles Ltd.. CHEP Recycled provides a network of pallet-management services in the United States and Canada, suppling and recycling more than 90 million pallets annually.
The acquisition is expected to be completed in 45 days, pending regulatory approval. Brambles had announced its intention to sell the unit.
CHEP Recycled manages 161 plants and total pallet management (TPM) sites, of which 73 sites service the CHEP Recycled business. Those 73 sites, together with approximately 2,400 employees, are included in the sale and will transfer to Grey Mountain Partners on completion.
Grey Mountain invests in middle-market companies across a wide range of industries and manages approximately $700 million of assets.
