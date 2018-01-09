VolkBell expands HR service offerings

LONGMONT — VolkBell HR Services has expanded its focus to include additional outsourced personnel or human resources services.

Originally established to manage employee benefit plans, VolkBell now provides a full range of human resources services.

“We started seeing the need companies have in managing not only the tactical components of keeping HR processes and compliance up-to-date, but also more in-depth strategic discussions like handling difficult employee issues, customized training, and overall tying everything into their company culture,” said Amy Tankovich, partner and director of VBHR Services, in a prepared statement.

The company will continue to support the now VolkGBS and AssuredPartners (dba as Front Range Insurance Group) benefit clients, but now VBHR will expand to provide HR services to businesses up and down the Front Range.

“We are excited to expand our services in order to support more of these companies, from helping them establish the needed HR processes, to becoming an extension of their team in driving their culture and company goals,” said Tina Ramey, partner and business development manager of VBHR Services.

Information about the company can be found at www.volkbellhr.com.