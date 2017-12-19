Brighton launching programs to aid small businesses

BRIGHTON — The Brighton Economic Development Corp. will begin accepting applications in January for the Brighton Investment Program designed to assist businesses wanting to make building improvements and conduct workforce training.

The program has been allocated $125,000 through the city of Brighton’s 3 percent lodging tax. The economic-development group is partnering with the Brighton Urban Renewal Authority and the Brighton Lodging Tax Committee.

The city of Brighton imposes a 3 percent lodging tax on short-term lodging that provides revenue to be allocated for economic development, special events, cultural arts facilities, advertising and marketing, and promoting tourism.

The Brighton EDC has been allocated $125,000 to administer to business owners. The money has been earmarked for two programs — the Business Reinvestment Program and the Workforce Training Assistance Program.

The Business Reinvestment Program is geared toward small businesses that need capital for building improvements. Funds can be used for interior improvements such as painting, carpeting and flooring, as well as for exterior improvements such as facades, gutters, painting and masonry cleaning. The grants for this portion of the program will be a dollar-for-dollar match — with $10,000 being the maximum amount awarded — and will be administered by EDC and BURA staff. The money will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis, is available to all businesses with a valid business license and is limited to one per business per calendar year.

The Workforce Training Assistance Program is an occupation or industry-specific training assistance program for current, full-time employees of an organization who need to increase skills in order to advance their career. After successful completion of training, the Brighton EDC will reimburse employers 50 percent of training costs.

Businesses interested in applying for the funds may call 303-655-2020 or visit the office at Historic City Hall, 22 S. Fourth Ave., in Brighton.