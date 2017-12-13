Colorado to release monthly marijuana sales reports

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Revenue is releasing statewide data on marijuana sales from January 2014 to the present, and will release monthly reports from here on.

The reports, from CDOR’s Office of Research and Analytics, will show total sales (gross sales minus wholesale) for retail and medical marijuana by county. There will also be a running total of actual sales year-to-date, total sales per year since 2014 and total sales since January 2014.

In 2014, total sales for Colorado were $683,523,739. In this year up to October, sales were $1,259,861,988. Sales to date since January 2014 have been $4,246,180,455.

In October 2017, the most recent year for data, Boulder County had retail sales of $6,744,069 and medical sales of $1,869,460. Larimer County had retail sales of $5,315,541 and medical sales of $1,124,315. Weld County had retail sales of $2,554,620 and medical sales of $327,093.