Time & Attendance

Time is important – to everyone, yet 40 percent of organizations have not automated timekeeping. And despite its importance, most companies don’t realize how much money they waste on sub-optimal timekeeping. Here are three benefits of tracking time and attendance:

1. Get Rid of the Paperwork: New hire documents, payroll, and time cards amount to a stack of paperwork that can bury your desk in a few days. Automated systems can eliminate those stacks of paper!

2. Remain Compliant: State and federal laws regulate record keeping and overtime pay for employees. Without a reliable system, you could be facing legal problems.

3. Avoid Errors: Even honest employees can make mistakes when they keep their over time, by misplacing a digit or adding incorrectly. Whether the mistakes are accident or on purpose, your business could be losing money on lost time. According to the American Payroll Association (APA), companies that lack automated timekeeping have up to an 8 percent error rate on their payroll.

