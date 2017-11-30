Boulder Housing Partners adds to housing stock

BOULDER — Boulder Housing Partners has acquired two apartment buildings in Boulder totaling 19 units for its affordable-housing programs.

BHP, a nonprofit, paid $6.2 million, or $327,632 per unit, for 13 units at 1240 Cedar Ave. and six units at 2453 Broadway, apartments that were built in the early 1950s.

BHP acquired the apartments from BSM Real Estate Co. LLC based in Stamford, Conn., according to public records.

BPH, founded in 1966, is the housing authority for the city of Boulder. It builds, owns and manages affordable housing for low- and moderate-income residents.