Commercial, residential real estate topics on conference agenda

BOULDER — Participants in the 2017 Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference, to be held Nov. 29 at the newly opened Embassy Suites hotel in Boulder, will learn about the commercial and residential real estate outlooks, hear from top-performing commercial real estate icons, be briefed on all the major developments in Boulder and Broomfield counties, and get a peek at developments just outside the region that could impact the Boulder Valley.

Lawrence Yun, chief economist and senior vice president of research for the National Association of Realtors, will deliver one of two keynote presentations at the conference.

Yun will address “The National Outlook,” exploring how residential and mortgage markets are faring across the country and in the region, with an outlook for 2018.

Yun will be joined as keynote by John Covert, regional director for Colorado and New Mexico for Metrostudy. Covert’s remarks, “Lots to be Desired,” will explore the shortage of developed lots along with Front Range.

D.B. Wilson of Re/Max of Boulder will provide a residential forecast for the Boulder Valley, while Lynda Gibbons and Angela Topel of Gibbons-White will provide the outlook for commercial real estate.

Other panels and topics include:

Icons of Real Estate

Development, investment and ownership of commercial real estate require knowledge, instinct and strategic thinking. So how do the region’s commercial experts do what they do? Attendees can ask questions of the Boulder Valley’s top real estate developers, investors and owners in this third annual panel of leaders in commercial real estate. Panelists:

Chad McWhinney, CEO, McWhinney.

David Johnson, president, Etkin-Johnson Real Estate Partners.

Lynda Gibbons, CEO, Gibbons-White.

Geoffrey Keys, CEO, Keys Commercial.

Tom Clark, former CEO, Metro Denver Economic Development Corp.

The Big Shift: rebalancing of the Boulder Valley real estate market

Boulder Valley real estate has been in a strong seller’s market for the past several years. In 2017, many market indicators are pointing to a shift in our market. What does this mean for buyers, sellers and agents?

Panelists:

Kelly Moye, Re/Max Alliance.

John McElwain, Re/Max of Boulder.

Scott Holton, Element Properties.

Jay Kalinski, Re/Max of Boulder, moderator.

Breaking Ground

Communities throughout the Boulder Valley are seeing a wave of new commercial construction, with some projects in the planning stage and others already emerging from the ground. A panel of development directors will provide a complete rundown of the region’s top projects:

Aaron Dejong, economic-development director, city of Louisville.

Jim Robertson, development-review manager for Planning, city of Boulder.

Clint Folsom, mayor, town of Superior.

Dave Shinneman, community development director, city and county of Broomfield.

David Starnes, redevelopment and revitalization manager, city of Longmont.

Residential Investments

A look at investment in residential projects in the Boulder Valley, ranging from single-family homes to apartments to condo projects. We’ll examine the ins and outs of what makes a good investment — and a good investor. Panelists include:

Todd Ulrich, PG Rentals.

Stephanie Iannone, Housing Helpers.

Kyle Malnati, Calibrate Real Estate.

Elizabeth Million, Elevations Credit Union.

Duane Duggan, Re/Max of Boulder, moderator.

Beyond the Valley

Rapid growth surrounds the Boulder Valley, with major new commercial and residential developments taking hold. What are some of the significant projects in Arvada, Westminster, Thornton and in the Weld County communities east of Boulder, and what do these projects mean for Boulder and Broomfield counties?

Panelists:

Barry Gore, president and CEO, Adams County Economic Development.

John Hall, economic-development director, city of Westminster.

Ryan Stachelski, economic-development director, city of Arvada.

Richard Werner, CEO, Upstate Colorado Economic Development.

Gregg Moss, president and CEO, Metro North Chamber of Commerce, moderator.

The Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, Nov. 29, at the Embassy Suites, 2601 Canyon Blvd. Tickets are available at www.fallrealestateconference.com. Attendees can earn six continuing-education credits from VanEd, with a separate registration fee.