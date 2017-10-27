City to host Boulder Job Fair on Oct. 30

BOULDER — The City of Boulder will host the Boulder Job Fair on Oct. 30 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Millennium Harvest House hotel, 1345 28th St. in Boulder. This is an opportunity for job seekers to meet more than 40 employers with nearly 1,600 job vacancies at a single venue, according to a prepared statement from the city announcing the fair.

Job search assistance includes individual, 15-minute résumé critiques from 3 to 5:45 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis; a Creative Job Search Strategies Workshop at 3:15 p.m.; and youth and young adult résumé and interview preparation workshops at 4:30 and 5 p.m. City of Boulder staff will be onsite to help with navigation and Spanish translation. Local agencies will provide information about community resources.

The job fair is sponsored by the city’s Human Services and Community Vitality departments and the Boulder Chamber of Commerce. Admission and parking are free. Registration is preferred but not required. Job seekers can find out more information about the fair at https://bouldercolorado.gov/job-fair, or by calling Tony Barkey at 303-441-3146.