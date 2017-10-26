Techstars raises funds for, launches accelerator in Texas

BOULDER — Techstars is launching a program called the Techstars Impact Accelerator.

The Austin, Texas-based program will back “for-profit, mission-driven founders building technologies to solve our most pressing social and environmental needs,” according to a blog post.

Applications for the accelerator open in December, and the program kicks off in June 2018.

Boulder-based Techstars filed two Form Ds with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 19, under the name Techstars Impact 2018 LLC and Techstars Impact 2019 SPV LLC. Together, they equal about $6.6 million.