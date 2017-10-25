Companies looking to cloud solutions in wake of recent natural disasters

ENGLEWOOD — Technolink of the Rockies, a leading communications provider, has seen an increase in demand for cloud workspace following recent natural disasters like hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

The Englewood-based company said in a news release that due to the destruction small to mid-sized businesses saw in Texas and Florida, more companies are looking how to protect their IT network and are looking to cloud workspace solutions as a result.

The benefit of cloud workspace is it doesn’t require a physical component such as on-site servers. With all software and data in the cloud and able to share with colleagues through the cloud, it reduces the risk of having IT and business interrupted by a natural disaster.

“Natural disasters put people through so much hardship and the absolute last thing they need is to run into business problems after the dust has settled,” said Jeff O’Neill, VP of Sales of Technolink of the Rockies, in a sta. “Cloud workspace enables companies to withstand the forces of nature. Business owners that leverage this solution know that when these disasters strike, they can rest assured that their company will continue to operate as long as it is safe for their employees to do so. It is not a surprise to see heightened awareness and demand for cloud workspace.”