Green Alpha Advisors crosses $100M in assets

BOULDER —Green Alpha Advisors, an asset manager based in Boulder, said on Wednesday that it has crossed $100 million in total assets under management as of Oct. 31.

Green Alpha launched its Next Economy Index portfolio in 2008 and now has five portfolio strategies and one mutual fund to invest in fossil fuel-free companies that are seeking solutions to climate change and other systemic risks.

Sponsored Content

Considerations for the Cryptocurrency Trader

It is highly likely you have heard of Bitcoin on a news broadcast lately. What exactly is Bitcoin though and why is everybody so excited… read more

“Since we launched Green Alpha a decade ago, we have consistently balanced our focus on solutions-based investing with an emphasis on achieving long-term capital appreciation,” said Jeremy Deems, a co-portfolio manager. “Sustainable and impact investing is in the midst of explosive growth with positive results for investors and the planet.”