Woodward beats analysts’ expectations, grows revenue

FORT COLLINS — Woodward Inc. (Nasdaq: WWD), a designer and manufacturer for aerospace and industrial components, beat analyst expectations by 6 cents per share, with fourth-quarter earnings per share of 98 cents.

Net earnings, however, fell slightly from the same period last year. Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2016 were $63 million, compared to $62 million this year. Earnings per share were 98 cents this quarter and 99 cents per share for the same quarter the prior year.

Sponsored Content

Tax Considerations for Breweries

Colorado is home to over 10% of the nation’s craft breweries with 200 craft breweries located within the state. The state hosts national events such… read more

Revenue grew 2.7 percent year-over-year, growing to $607 million for the fourth quarter and beating analyst expectations by $8.8 million.

For the entire year, net sales were $2.1 billion, a 4 percent increase compared to $2.02 billion the prior year.

Net earnings also grew 11 percent year-over-year, from $181 million in 2016 to $201 million in 2017. Earnings per share grew from $2.85 to $3.16.

In 2018, Woodward expects net sales to be between $2.2 billion and $2.3 billion. Earnings per share for the whole year are expected to be between $3.20 and $3.50.