W.W. Reynolds shakes up its Boulder portfolio

BOULDER — W.W. Reynolds Cos. has acquired the commercial building on Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder that is home to UCHealth clinics, according to Boulder County public records.

W.W. Reynolds, also recently sold three of its commercial buildings and a parcel of vacant land in Boulder for a total of $31.4 million, according to county documents.

Sponsored Content

Tax Considerations for Breweries

Colorado is home to over 10% of the nation’s craft breweries with 200 craft breweries located within the state. The state hosts national events such… read more

Using the entity Reynolds Exchange LLC, the Boulder-based company in October paid $21.3 million to Doctus Partners LLC, an investment group led by Scott Pudalov of Boulder, for the 53,122-square-foot building on 2.75 acres at 5495 Arapahoe Ave. that is leased to Aurora-based UCHealth.

W.W. Reynolds in October sold three industrial/flex buildings to Ivy Realty, a real estate investment firm based in Greenwich, Conn. Ivy purchased 6000 Spine Road, a two-story, 57,586-square-foot building in the Gunbarrel Business Park, for $11.6 million. It also acquired two buildings in the Lake Centre Business Park — 5330 Sterling Drive, a two-story, 47,126-square-foot building for $6.4 million; and 5360 Sterling Drive, a two-story, 38,264-square-foot building for $5.5 million, according to public records.

On Sept. 1, W.W. Reynolds sold 14.9 acres of vacant land at 5801 and 5847 Arapahoe Ave. for $7.9 million to Denver-based Zocalo Community Development, which wants to build housing on the site. Zocalo, through Boulder-based Coburn Partners, has submitted an application to the city of Boulder’s planning department to develop the land with housing and commercial buildings.

W.W. Reynolds owns, manages or leases nearly 3 million square feet of commercial office, retail and industrial property in Boulder, Northern Colorado and along the Front Range.

W.W. Reynolds, Ivy Realty and Zocal Community Development did not respond to requests for comments on the transactions.