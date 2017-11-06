Techstars partners with The Nature Conservancy for new accelerator

DENVER — Techstars, a national startup accelerator based in Boulder, is launching a new Techstars Sustainability Accelerator in partnership with The Nature Conservancy.

The program will be based in Denver. Applications will open January 2018, and the first cohort will start in July.

The accelerator is seeking entrepreneurs with commercially viable technologies to help sustainably provide food and water and address global issues like climate change.

The program is mentorship-driven and will connect entrepreneurs with conservationists, investors and corporate partners to deliver products in sustainability. It will also be beneficial to the conservationists, according to a statement from Techstars, as they will be able to learn about innovating and scaling a business from the entrepreneurs.