Boulder Valley health-care CEOs looking to creative solutions in uncertain industry

BOULDER — Health-care CEOs are finding ways to focus on value amidst uncertainty and instability in the industry.

In a CEO Roundtable hosted by BizWest, several health-care CEOs discussed how there has been a need to shift from volume — the more patients you see, the more you get paid — to providing the highest value of care possible.

“Patients, employers and payers are all demanding better value,” said Robert Vissers, president and CEO of Boulder Community Health. “What is the price, and what do we get for what we pay.”

To do that, Vissers said Boulder Community Health is focusing on things such as mental health and providing better care at better cost than competitors in Denver.

“We have a great alignment with providers and doctors in the community,” Vissers said. “The stuff that happens at the community level is incredible.”

But to be able to provide that value, some creativity is involved. Some, like Nextera Healthcare, are looking to supplement insurance while making visits to primary-care doctors affordable.

Nextera isn’t insurance, but individuals — or their employers — can pay a monthly fee of $99 to have unlimited visits to their primary-care physician. The model, which was approved unanimously to be considered separate from insurance by Democrats and Republicans in the Colorado and Nebraska Legislatures, has meant a reduction in trips to the emergency room.

“You have insurance to pay for emergencies, but you shouldn’t need insurance to pay for a low-cost doctor,” Nextera founder and CEO Clint Flanagan said. “It’s like using your auto insurance to pay for a car wash or gas, it’s unusual. That’s what we’ve been doing in health care, but now that’s changing.”

Other groups, such as the Boulder Valley Women’s Health Center, which has about 40 percent of its patients not using insurance, are looking to consider all the factors that play into a patient’s health, such as transportation and resources.

“We’re having a big impact with case management,” said Susan Buchanan, executive director. “When someone is low income, there are so many barriers to access to care. We have patient advocates, or case managers, that are there to make sure if we refer someone to a mammogram, they can actually get there. If follow-up is needed, there’s someone there to help them navigate through the system. The sector is become more aware that it’s not just what a physician can provide to you that’s going to dictate your health outcome, but all the other things like transportation, child care, clean water and enough food to eat.”

For insurance brokers Hub International, this has been one of the least active years the group has seen, said Jim Sampson, vice president. But that has lead Hub to be able to dive deeper into cost-controlling alternatives for clients, such as telemedicine.

“We’re doing more cultural consulting,” he said. “Financial wellness, where employers are looking at employee benefits along the lines of student-loan buyback instead of a signing bonus. It’s cultural, and we’re getting into the spiritual. It’s about, who do we deal with a whole person to keep them healthy?”

It’s not just patients that are being considered when it comes to health, but the health-care employees.

With the Boulder Valley’s cost of living high and unemployment low, it can be difficult finding and recruiting talent in the field.

“We’re not having problems finding doctors, it’s finding staff,” said Patrick Menzies, CEO of Boulder Medical Center. “We partner with supply-chain areas like Front Range [Community College]. What we’re seeing is not so much an issue with compensation as it is transportation and commuting. And another piece is the culture. Having people enjoy the work they do is part of the equation.”

To keep skilled staff, places such as the Boulder Valley Women’s Health Center and Boulder Community Health are doing incubator-type programs where employees can fill an entry-level position for a certain amount of time, and in turn get help with getting into medical or nursing school.

And while obstacles continue to crop up in the health-care field — the addition of new hospitals in Boulder and Broomfield counties risks making patient costs even higher, they said — the CEOs are continuing to look to creative solutions to provide patient value.

“It’s now about building more hospitals and capturing more market, but focusing on value,” Vissers said. “So far, for us, it’s working.”

Participants in the Boulder Valley CEO Roundtable were Susan Buchanan, executive director of the Boulder Valley Women’s Health Center; Clint Flanagan, founder and CEO of Nextera Healthcare; Patrick Menzies, CEO of Boulder Medical Center; Jim Sampson, vice president and employee benefits consultant at HUB International; Robert Vissers, president and CEO of Boulder Community Health. Moderator: Chris Wood, editor and publisher of BizWest. Sponsors: Donna Lance, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti; Ryan Lorch, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti; Jared Crain, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti, Ryan Sells, EKS&H.