Boulder’s Caruso Ventures leads $2.5M investment in quantum startup

BOULDER — Caruso Ventures, a Boulder-based venture-capital firm helmed by Zaya Group founder and former CEO Dan Caruso, recently led a $2.5 million seed investment round in support of Bifrost Electronics, an Arvada quantum technology startup.

The company has “developed a new class of magnetically insensitive, scalable, electro-optic quantum amplifiers,” Bitfrost said in a news release. “Traditional quantum readout devices are notoriously complex, difficult to use, and failure-prone; Bifrost offers an elegant, functional alternative.”

Harlow Capital also participated in the seed-funding round, which represented the fifth quantum company to receive backing from Caruso Ventures.

“Unlocking quantum advantage will require bold engineering and new infrastructure built for scale,” said Dan Caruso, managing director of Caruso Ventures. “Bifrost is pushing the envelope on what quantum hardware can do, tackling one of the toughest technical bottlenecks with urgency and clarity. This is the kind of foundational innovation that moves entire industries forward. We’re proud to back Bifrost and invest in the systems that will make quantum computing real.”

