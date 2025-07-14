Real Estate & Construction  July 14, 2025

Naropa campus redevelopment calls for 130+ CU student-housing units

Naropa rendering
An artist’s rendering of the student-housing project planned at the Naropa University campus in Boulder, which is adjacent to the University of Colorado campus. Source: Boulder planning documents.
By

Preliminary plans for the redeveloped Naropa University campus in Boulder call for the Arapahoe Avenue site to be largely scraped to make way for the construction of more than 130 residential units aimed at University of Colorado students.

Related Posts

A Maryland native, Lucas has worked at news agencies from Wyoming to South Carolina before putting roots down in Colorado.
Categories: Boulder Higher education Real Estate & Construction Residential Real Estate Today's News Core Spaces Hub Boulder — Arapahoe Naropa University
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts