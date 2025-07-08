Boulder median home prices plummeted in June, rose in other local markets

BERTHOUD — While the median price of single-family homes sold in June rose in a handful of Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley communities compared with the same month last year, prices plummeted in Boulder.

Prices also shrank less dramatically but still significantly in Estes Park and in the Loveland-Berthoud market, according to new data from Loveland-based multiple-listing service Information and Real Estate Services LLC.

The median June sales price for single-family homes in Boulder was $1.2 million, down 25% from the same month last year.

SPONSORED CONTENT

There were 61 homes sold last month on 219 active listings, 1.4% fewer active listings than June 2024.

Homes in Estes Park sold last month for a median price of $672,010, down 11.9% from June 2024.

There were 31 homes sold in June on 211 active listings, 37% more listings than the same month last year.

The Loveland-Berthoud market also had a year-over-year dip in median sales price, dropping 11.3% from June 2024 to $550,000 last month.

There were 164 homes sold in the market last month on 537 active listings, 32.6% more listings than June 2024.

Fort Collins saw its median sales price increase 5.4% year over year last month to $656,250.

There were 234 homes sold in the city last month on 751 active listings, a bump of 14.8% in listings over June 2024.

Homes in the Greeley-Evans market sold in June for a median price of $445,000, 3.7% higher than the same month last year.

The market had 113 sales last month on 329 active listings, 33.2% more listings than June 2024.

The median sales price in Longmont was $647,000 last month, up 4.5% from June 2024.

There were 70 sales in June on 187 active listings, 11.3% more listings than the same month last year.

on Facebook on LinkedIn