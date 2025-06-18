Cannabis  June 18, 2025

Polis to pardon psilocybin possession

Legalization, regulation helping grow spores of new industry

Gov. Jared Polis giving a keynote address at the 2025 Psychedelic Science conference. Lucas High/BizWest.
By

The 2025 Psychedelic Science conference and trade show in Denver started with a bang — or perhaps with the creaking sound of jail cells opening — on Wednesday when Gov. Jared Polis declared that he will pardon Coloradans with past state convictions for possession of psilocybin and psilocin, the naturally occurring chemicals in magic mushrooms.

Related Posts

A Maryland native, Lucas has worked at news agencies from Wyoming to South Carolina before putting roots down in Colorado.
Categories: Cannabis Denver Government & Politics Sunday Weekly Today's News Jared Polis Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies psychedelic
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts
Closing in 8 seconds...