Government & Politics  June 18, 2025

Loveland council advances purchase of Group properties, Yards suite

Loveland
Loveland City Hall
By

Accepting its staff’s view that city agencies are running out of space and that a pair of bargains are too good to pass up, the Loveland City Council on Tuesday gave initial nods to the $12 million purchase of buildings that have been operated by a Christian publisher and the $1.2 million purchase of a unit in a former outlet mall.

