Windsor oil, gas service company to shut doors

WINDSOR — An oil and gas service company is closing shop in Windsor, displacing 11 employees by the end of March.

Total Frac Solutions Inc., which provides fracking completion for oilfield operations, filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice with the state Department of Labor and Employment last month that it was closing its operations at 583 Gyrfalcon Court by March 31, 2025.

The WARN Act requires advance notice of layoffs for companies that meet certain criteria.

“While this notice may not be required by the WARN Act, it is provided in an abundance of caution. Several employees will have the opportunity to continue their employment with TFS at the new location or to pursue another position with TFS,” the WARN letter read. “In all events, however, their employment with TFS at the Windsor Facility will end on March 31, 2025.”

The company reports on its website that it makes “tailored systems of frac stacks, zipper manifolds, nipple up services, trunk lines, and hydraulic power units.”

The letter did not name a new location for continued operations.

Total Frac Solutions is based in The Woodlands, Texas, with a branch in Midland, Texas.

Calls to all three locations did not go through, as the numbers were no longer in service. A request for comment through email was not returned as of this story’s deadline.

