Court filing alleges fraud in Future Legends bankruptcy

WINDSOR — The lender that is seeking to collect on more than $45 million in loans to Future Legends and its owner Jeff Katofsky is alleging that he has engaged in myriad “strategic” moves to avoid payment, including filing false paperwork to perpetuate his plan to keep the money-making portion of the massive sports complex in his hands.

In court filings on Friday, U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union claimed that Katofsky is misleading the court, not only by filing a “sham” lease to prevent the takeover of the dome, but that he’s inappropriately filed the bankruptcy in Nevada, where he has no business interests other than a P.O. Box. The lender also claims that his attorney represents him in myriad other cases, which represents a conflict of interest.

The Friday filing is U.S. Eagle’s objection to Katofsky’s chosen attorneys, Fox Rothschild LLP, which the lender states is a conflict of interest, as the firm represents Katofsky in litigation in Colorado.

SPONSORED CONTENT

U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union loaned Katofsky more than $45 million, three loans of which are related to the dome, which is the only portion of the complex that is making money. U.S. Eagle sued for payment on those loans, and a Weld District Court Judge appointed a receiver to take over the dome, as well as the unfinished dormitories and arena. All three were used as collateral for U.S. Eagle loans.

Katofsky has been fighting that receivership through Colorado court filings, asking the judge to rescind the order, claiming that the receiver, Michael Staheli of Cordes & Company in Denver, was incompetent. He has filed a report noting several unpaid bills on the property.

This summer, Katofsky claimed that the dome was owned by Future Legends 5 LLC.

Katofsky then filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for that entity in Nevada, which essentially prevented the receiver from any management or takeover of the dome property. It also allows Katofsky to keep revenue from the dome, which he claimed in court filings made $8 million in 2023.

In its Friday filing, U.S. Eagle states that some of the actions involving the bankruptcy could potentially be declared fraudulent.

“The Debtor has yet to file its schedules and statements notwithstanding the bankruptcy petition was filed on October 14, 2024, nearly one month ago,” the Friday U.S. Eagle filing states. “As such, it is possible that a potential conflict exists between Future Legends and (Future Legends 5) regarding the alleged purchase that may likely call into issue whether the purported transfer was a fraudulent conveyance.”

When Staheli asked for documentation proving that the dome was sold to Future Legends 5, Katofsky “produced a copy of a Purchase Agreement dated May 1, 2022,” the court filing states.

“The Purchase Agreement contemplated a future closing in which Future Legends

would deed the Dome Property to the Debtor,” the court filing states. “However, no deed transferring title to the Dome Property to the Debtor appears in the public records of Weld County and no deed has been produced by any of the Future Legend entities reflecting there has been a change in title to the Dome property.”

Additionally, U.S. Eagle reports that it funded two loans for the dome to Future Legends LLC, not Future Legends 5, after the alleged transfer of ownership.

U.S. Eagle also claims that Katofsky filed a list of creditors in the bankruptcy case with which Future Legends 5 has no business relationships. Filing bankruptcy in Nevada also makes little sense, U.S. Eagle states, because Katofsky’s only physical presence in the state is limited to a post office box, though that is the state in which Future Legends 5 LLC was incorporated.

U.S. Eagle notes in the filing that Katofsky has admitted to owing Fox Rothchild $293,392.80, “further reflecting that Fox has performed substantial work not for the Debtor, but rather for the Future Legend Entities in contemplation of this filing.”

Patrick Casey, a partner with Fox Rothchild in Denver, represents Future Legends LLC in a variety of cases in which Katofsky and Future legends are being sued for nonpayment of bills, including the case in which U.S. Eagle sued for payment for the $45 million in loans.

Jeanette McPherson, a partner in Fox Rothchild in Las Vegas, represents Katofsky and Future Legends 5 in the bankruptcy case.

“As part of the strategic effort to complicate matters, Fox takes the position it does not represent Katofsky in the State Court litigation, U.S. Eagle contends Katofsky determines when Fox will represent the various constituencies, based on their needs and strategy of the moment. Fox should not be employed as a fiduciary representative of the estate given the host of issues raised by their web of Future Legend Entities’ (and Katofsky) representation,” the filing states.

The lender also questions who paid the filing fee for the bankruptcy: “As the Debtor did not execute an Engagement Agreement with Fox until post-petition, there is also no evidence as to whether the Debtor itself paid the filing fee required for this matter to proceed or whether, compounding potential conflicts, it was paid by the Future Legend Entities, Fox, or Katofsky.”

Katofsky also had a host of legal problems with his company RKJ Hotel Management, also incorporated in Nevada, but which owned a hotel in Michigan. In that case in 2021, Katofsky also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Nevada Bankruptcy Court. The case continued for two years, ending with the judge denying the plan for reorganization. Katofsky appealed, and was denied, and the court in that case ordered the lender to take possession of the hotel in question. The case was later closed after Katofsky failed to find new representation.

Cases cited:

Case No. 24-51031, Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, In re: Future Legends 5 LLC, in United States Bankruptcy Court, District of Nevada, filed Oct. 15, 2024.

Case No. 23CV30946, Coloscapes Concrete, Inc. v. Future Legends LLC, et. al. filed in Weld District Court. Consolidated with two other cases on July 23, 2024.

Case No. 24CV30419, Sport Court of the Rockies, LLC, v. Futures Legends LLC and Jeff Katofsky, filed May 9, 2024, in Weld District Court.

Case No. 23CV30769, Sisu Therapies LLC vs. Future Legends LLC, FL1-5 and Future Legends Complex LLC, filed April 15, 2024 in Weld District Court.

Case No. 21-bk-10593, Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, in re: RKJ Hotel Management LLC, in United States Bankruptcy Court, District of Nevada, Feb. 9, 2021. Case closed July 7, 2023.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2024 BizWest Media LLC.

on Facebook on LinkedIn