BioMed Realty, Butterfly Pavilion to develop pollinator habitat

The entrance to the Flatiron Park development in Boulder. Christopher Wood/BizWest

BOULDER — BioMed Realty LLC has partnered with the Westminster-based Butterfly Pavilion to develop a pollinator habitat at BioMed’s Flatiron Park properties in Boulder.

San Diego-based BioMed acquired a 1 million-square-foot, 22-building portfolio in Flatiron Park in April 2022 for $625 million. The company has been transforming the park into a life-sciences and technology campus.

The partnership with the Butterfly Pavilion began in 2023 with a baseline fall assessment. In 2024, pollinator-friendly habitats will be designed and implemented at four buildings in Flatiron Park, with other buildings planned for 2025 and 2026.

“This initiative will promote the cultivation of native plants that cater to the specific needs of local butterfly species, bees, and other invertebrates, thereby enhancing biodiversity and build a greater appreciation for these critical species and their habitats,” Hannah Brown, Butterfly Pavilion’s environmental and ecological services manager, said in a written statement.

Mike Ruhl, vice president of BioMed Realty, said the company is “leveraging Butterfly Pavilion’s scientific expertise to ensure protection and conservation of pollinators, while supporting greater biodiversity.”

Pollinators, including honey bees, native bees and butterflies, play a critical role in ecosystem function and are vital to the human production of food and reproduction of native plants.

“We applaud BioMed Realty for recognizing the importance of pollinators and for their foresight to incorporate pollinator habitat into their landscaping plans,” said Patrick Tennyson, president and CEO of Butterfly Pavilion. “As development and infrastructure increases throughout our region, Butterfly Pavilion is pioneering an innovative approach for incorporating pollinator habitat to help conserve and protect these valuable creatures.”