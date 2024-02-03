Welcome to Commercial Showcase, BizWest’s look at premier commercial properties available for lease or sale in the Boulder Valley or Northern Colorado region.

$4,257,990-$10,389,060 per lot

Northwest corner, I-25 & Larimer County Road 18

Johnstown, CO 80534

Type of listing: Sale — investor or owner-user Development opportunity Type of space: Commercial County: Larimer Size: 8.8-acre to 58.5-acre land lots Total lot size: 133.1 acres

NAI Affinity is pleased to present available sites within The Ridge Johnstown (The Ridge, West Ridge, North Ridge, South Ridge, and Blue Spruce Ridge), a new master-planned community in Johnstown, Colorado. The Ridge Johnstown is an over 440-acre master-planned, mixed-use development with immediate access to I-25 via the Highway 402 interchange. Ideally situated in the heart of northern Colorado, and now under construction. The adjacency to, and visibility from I-25 make it one of the most prominent master planned communities in the region, providing excellent visibility to more than 86,000 vehicles a day.

Listing brokerage: NAI Affinity

Listing brokers: Jake Hallauer, Ryan Schaefer, Lauren Larsen, 970-305-8113

