Contemporary luxury with exceptional views. Nestled amidst towering trees, this home exudes a harmonious fusion of modern design and the tranquility of its hillside perch. Limestone-clad walls define the lower level, a stunning contrast to the ethereal cantilevered spaces that float above. The custom mahogany and steel front door opens into a bright foyer that seamlessly connects to the upper spaces. Artful niches proudly showcase the owner’s collection, while sleek floating stairs carry you upwards to the heart of the house. Breathtaking mountain vistas stream through the expansive windows and spill onto the decks, forging a seamless connection with the outdoors. The main floor connects a gourmet kitchen and sun-soaked breakfast nook with an elegant dining room and an airy great room. A contemporary double-sided gas fireplace anchors these social spaces, a beacon of warmth and sophistication. Every turn reveals a new delight. A meticulously designed home office offers tranquil workspace. Ascend further to discover a cozy family room, a cinematic haven for cherished moments. As day turns to dusk, the bedroom level unveils its treasures, each room a sanctuary of serenity. In the primary bedroom a sweeping window seat offers a million-dollar view of the Flatirons. The primary bathroom is an oasis of modern luxury, illuminated by skylights and boasting a floating vanity, with a hidden window that frames the iconic Flatirons. But this residence is more than just architectural allure; it’s a commitment to sustainability. A symphony of innovative systems converges for efficiency. Passive solar design, high-efficiency HVAC, “Tuned” Energy Star windows, foam insulation, and LED illumination. Adding solar power would make the home “Net Zero”. Elevate your lifestyle in a world where innovation meets luxury, where panoramic vistas and intimate moments coexist. Welcome to a reimagined reality where architectural ingenuity dances with nature’s beauty.