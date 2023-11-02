Manufacturing  November 2, 2023

Crocs’ strong sales can’t overcome guidance cut

Lucas High
Crocs’ classic sandals on display. Dallas Heltzell/BizWest

BROOMFIELD — Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) grew its year-over-year sales 6.2% in the third quarter to nearly $1.05 billion, but the casual footwear giant saw its stock price slip on Thursday on news that it is lowering its full-year revenue growth and earnings per share guidance.

Income from operations increased 3.7% year-over-year to $273.9 million in the most recent period. 

“We delivered a strong third quarter, exceeding the high-end of our guidance, led by double-digit revenue growth in our Crocs Brand supported by healthy full-price selling and industry-leading operating margins,” Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said in a prepared statement. “Both our brands gained share during the back-to-school season. During the quarter, we took decisive action around Heydude to accelerate our marketplace management strategy to ensure long-term brand health. As such, we are adjusting our full-year outlook to reflect this shift.”

Still, the quarterly performance may not be enough to meet previous full-year 2023 projections.

The company reduced its consolidated revenue growth guidance from between 12.5% and 14.5% to between 10% and 11%, while adjusted earnings per share projections are now  $11.55 to $11.85, down from $11.83 to $12.22. 

Crocs stock lost 5.29% on Thursday, finishing trading at $82.79.

Tags: Crocs Inc.

Lucas High

Lucas High
A Maryland native, Lucas has worked at news agencies from Wyoming to South Carolina before putting roots down in Colorado. He loves sports (Go Ravens and O’s!), a good book and a cold beer. From cannabis to banking to startups and everything in between, Lucas has his finger on the pulse of the Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley business beat.

Latest by Lucas High:

