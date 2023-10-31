Colorado bankruptcy filings increase 7% in September

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings increased 7% in September compared with the same period a year ago, continuing a trend of increases dating back to December.

September filings increased in Larimer and Weld counties but were flat or down in Boulder and Broomfield counties. That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases.

Colorado recorded 489 bankruptcy filings in September, compared with 459 in September 2022. Colorado recorded 554 bankruptcy filings in August.

Year-to-date filings increased 17% statewide, to 4,464 from 3,815 through September 2022. Individual bankruptcies increased 19.2% year-to-date, while business filings increased 10%.

Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado:

Boulder County recorded 20 bankruptcy filings in September, equal to a year ago. The county has recorded 189 filings year-to-date, up from 128 a year ago, an increase of 48%. Boulder County recorded 26 filings in August.

Broomfield recorded seven bankruptcy filings in September, down from 14 in September 2022. Year-to-date filings total 43, down from 56 in 2022, a 23% decrease. The city and county of Broomfield recorded five filings in August.

Larimer County filings totaled 28 filings in September, compared with 18 a year ago, an increase of 56%. Year-to-date filings total 273, up 25% from 218 a year ago. Larimer County recorded 39 bankruptcy filings in August.

Weld County bankruptcy filings totaled 46 in September, up from 40 recorded a year ago, an increase of 15%. Year-to-date filings total 375, up 22.5% from 306 through September 2022. Weld County recorded 32 bankruptcy filings in August 2023.

Larimer County’s September filings included Soilogic Inc., a Loveland-based company that provides geotechnical engineering and construction-materials testing services. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sept. 19, citing assets of $100,000 to $500,000, and liabilities of up to $50,000.