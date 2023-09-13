1200 Pearl St, 1942 Broadway

Welcome to Commercial Showcase, BizWest’s look at premier commercial properties available for lease or sale in the Boulder Valley or Northern Colorado region.

$19,950,000

1200 Pearl St

Boulder, CO 80302

Type of Listing: Sale Building Class: B Type of Space: Office / Retail County: Boulder Size: 40,702SF, 0.23 Acres Occupancy Type: Multi-tenant

Historic Mixed-Use Building for Sale in the Heart of Boulder

– DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS – SHOWINGS & ACCESS TO THE BUILDING MUST BE SCHEDULED WITH LISTING BROKER

– Rare Opportunity to Own a Historic, Well-Located Downtown Boulder Retail & Office Building – at the Best Corner & Block in Downtown Boulder with

Phenomenal Mountain Views

– Unique Owner-User Opportunity to Occupy 26,054 SF of Office Space Across the Studio Level and 2nd – 5th Floors

– 12,866 SF of Retail Across the 1st Floor and Studio Level Fully Leased – Great Retail Tenant Mix with an NOI of $524,012

– Boulder Named a Top Tech Town by CompTIA – Attracting Everything From Startups to Tech Giants Like Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft & Many More

– Ranked #1 Happiest City in America by National Geographic – Offering Its Residents Great Access to the Outdoors, a Sense of Community & a Quality of Life Hard to Find Elsewhere

– See Listing Broker For More Information. Additional Information Will Be Provided to Qualified Buyers Only

Listing brokerage: Gibbons-White, Inc

Listing agents:

Chris Boston, cboston@gibbonswhite.com, (303) 586-5930

Kegan McNutt, kegan@gibbonswhite.com, 303-586-5929

View full listing here.