1200 Pearl St, 1942 Broadway

$19,950,000
1200 Pearl St
Boulder, CO 80302
Type of Listing: Sale
Building Class: B
Type of Space: Office / Retail
County: Boulder
Size: 40,702SF, 0.23 Acres
Occupancy Type: Multi-tenant
Historic Mixed-Use Building for Sale in the Heart of Boulder
– DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS – SHOWINGS & ACCESS TO THE BUILDING MUST BE SCHEDULED WITH LISTING BROKER
– Rare Opportunity to Own a Historic, Well-Located Downtown Boulder Retail & Office Building – at the Best Corner & Block in Downtown Boulder with
Phenomenal Mountain Views
– Unique Owner-User Opportunity to Occupy 26,054 SF of Office Space Across the Studio Level and 2nd – 5th Floors
– 12,866 SF of Retail Across the 1st Floor and Studio Level Fully Leased – Great Retail Tenant Mix with an NOI of $524,012
– Boulder Named a Top Tech Town by CompTIA – Attracting Everything From Startups to Tech Giants Like Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft & Many More
– Ranked #1 Happiest City in America by National Geographic – Offering Its Residents Great Access to the Outdoors, a Sense of Community & a Quality of Life Hard to Find Elsewhere
– See Listing Broker For More Information. Additional Information Will Be Provided to Qualified Buyers Only
Listing brokerage: Gibbons-White, Inc
Listing agents:
Chris Boston, cboston@gibbonswhite.com, (303) 586-5930
Kegan McNutt, kegan@gibbonswhite.com, 303-586-5929